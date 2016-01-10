CT Muslim leader to attend State of the Union

Mohammed Qureshi will be attending the State of the Union address this week (WFSB)

As President Barack Obama prepares to address the country in his final State of the Union address as commander in chief, a Connecticut man will be in attendance, hoping to spread the message of peaceful Islam.

The president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Connecticut Chapter, Mohammed Qureshi, has been invited as the guest of Congressman Joe Courtney.

Dr. Qureshi will be representing Patriotic Muslims for Peace while making the historic trip with his family.

“I'm hoping he highlights that Muslims are as much citizens of the United States as everybody else and we are loyal to the United States,” Qureshi said.

The Ahmadiyya community recently launched a campaign called True Islam, after the president called on Muslim leaders to speak out against the violent interpretations of Islam.

While in the nation’s capital, Qureshi said he plans to spread the message of peaceful teachings.

“True Islam condemns all kinds of violence and extremism, True Islam makes us loyal citizens of the United States, True Islam which talks about the separation of mosque and state, and we empower women equally,” Qureshi said.

It has been a tough road for the group. Members of the Baitful Aman Mosque discovered their building had been shot at in November. Luckily nobody was inside at the time.

Qureshi said he’s hopeful the president will find a solution to gun violence.

“We uphold the Constitution of the United States and the second amendment allows people to have guns. I'm hoping that the second amendment is strengthened by some of the suggestions that he makes so people can safely own guns and that’s what I’m hoping,” Qureshi said.

