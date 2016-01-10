Wolcott man has been missing since Jan. 2

Police are searching for a 23-year-old Wolcott man who has been missing since Jan. 2.

Scott Basile was last seen wearing a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt, with matching pants.

His mother said she last spoke to him when he said he was going to a local bank last Saturday. She said he hasn't made contact since then.

They said the real concern was when he didn't show up for work on Monday.

After four days, they filed a missing person's report with police. Now, they're asking for the public's help.

"I'm really scared because he's never been out of touch this long, ever," said Jeanne Basile, Scott Basile's mother.

Jeanne Basile and her family said they have a lot of unanswered questions.

"We're just a wreck, you know," she said. "I mean, we do a lot of crying."

He's described as having black hair and hazel eyes and weighing about 220 pounds. He was wearing black Nike pants, a hoodie and a gray Callaway golf hat.

He was in his father's car, a 2008 Ford Taurus X.

However, he never drove back to his parents' house or the home he shares with his girlfriend.

"I really got scared because he always keeps in touch," Jeanne Basile said. "At first I was angry, then I started getting scared when he didn't contact us because he's never been out of contact for more than a couple days at the most."

Scott Basile was seen on surveillance video on Sunday at a People's Bank in Norwich, though he still hadn't spoken to his family.

On Jan. 7, police said the Ford Taurus was found crashed into a telephone pole in Stamford.

Witnesses, however, told the family that another man was seen leaving the scene. It was someone not fitting Scott Basile's description.

DNA within the car is being checked, according to police.

"I just miss him more than anything in the world and I want him to come home," Jeanne Basile said. "That's really all I'm hoping for."

Anyone with information should contact Wolcott police at 203-879-1414.

