PD: 2 people dead after crash on I-95 north in East Lyme

State Police confirmed that two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in East Lyme on Monday morning.

State police said they received “numerous 911 calls” after a crash was reported on the northbound side at exit 72 around 4:30 a.m.

A Volkswagen S70TU attempted to pass a tractor-trailer, during that process, police said the car hit the tractor-trailer.

Police said the Volkswagen “veered to the left and struck the median Jersey barrier.” The vehicle came back onto the road and crashed into a 2016 KIA, which came to a rest in the right shoulder.

The driver, 28-year-old Katerina Barrett, of Greenville S.C., was ejected from Volkswagen. Barrett was rushed to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where police said she later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the KIA 72-year-old Kenneth Graves, of Providence RI, suffered a “minor injury,” according to police, and was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. However, his passenger, 69-year-old Marie L. Graves, of Providence RI was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, police said.

According to troopers, the highway was closed on the northbound side at exit 71, but one lane was reportedly reopened around 9:15 a.m. The crash scene was cleared around 10 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad, the Connecticut State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Squad, Connecticut Department of Transportation and the Connecticut Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call state police at 860-848-6500.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.