Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy will be seated in the guest box of First Lady Michelle Obama as President Barack Obama makes his final State of the Union address Tuesday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy says he'll sign an executive order to ban gun permits to people on terror watch lists. (WFSB photo)

Governor Malloy to sit in First Lady's Box at State of the Union Address

Connecticut to be represented at president's final State of the Union

The president’s final State of the Union address is set for Tuesday night and Connecticut will be strongly represented.

Gov. Dannel Malloy is among the guests involved to a joint session of Congress, though other leaders from the state will also play roles.

Malloy’s office said he’ll be in First Lady Michelle Obama’s guest box. Afterward, he’ll be joined in the room by a man representing patriotic Muslims and New Britain Police Chief James Wardwell.

"It's truly an honor,” Malloy wrote in a statement. “We’re doing big things in Connecticut. We've passed the smartest gun law in the nation and we've helped drive a national conversation to help prevent gun violence. The president is taking action on this important issue just as we have in Connecticut. It is common sense to keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn't have them."

Congress has not been receptive to the changes.

Recently, President Barack Obama announced plans to use executive powers to crack down on those selling guns online and at shows.

At a town hall meeting at George Mason University, the president renewed his push for universal background checks.

"It makes sense to do everything we can to get guns out of the hands of people who want to do harm," Obama said.

Connecticut was one of the first states to pass tougher gun laws.

Malloy was at the White House last week for the president's call to reduce gun violence, and Malloy is now being recognized in the State of the Union address.

Connecticut was also the first state to increase the minimum wage to $10.10 per hour; the first to pass paid sick days; and the first with Second Chance Society, which reduces penalties for many drug offenses.

Gun groups like the NRA oppose background checks and feel what's needed are harsher penalties.

The president also wants something to happen with smart technology. Similar to a cell phone, it would require a finger print to fire the weapon, something Malloy supports.

"So a 3-year-old child doesn't find a gun in her mother's handbag, at Walmart and kill her mother," Malloy said.

Aside from the first lady’s guests, congressional representatives are able to invite their own.

Rep. Joe Courtney invited Dr. Mohammad Qureshi. He is with the Baitul Aman Mosque in South Meriden, which was fired upon in November following the Paris terrorist attacks. No one was hurt.

Qureshi said his message to the president is one of peace.

“I'm hoping he highlights that Muslims are as much citizens of the United States as everybody else and we are loyal to the United States,” he said.

Wardwell was invited by Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

He was chosen for his work in computers and digital forensics along with his efforts against gun violence and the spread of drugs.

The 2016 State of the Union address is set for 9 p.m.

