Former Newtown dispatcher to be sentenced in steroids case

A former Newtown police dispatcher who pleaded guilty to his role in a steroid distribution operation is asking for probation.

Jason Chickos of Bridgeport is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court in Hartford. Prosecutors agree that no prison time is warranted.

Chickos was among about a dozen people, including a former Newtown police sergeant, arrested last year in the steroid investigation. Federal prosecutors say the sergeant, Steven Santucci of Waterbury, received shipments of steroid ingredients from China and manufactured and distributed large quantities of steroids.

Santucci pleaded guilty last month and is to be sentenced in March.

Authorities say they seized hundreds of vials of steroids, about 600 grams of raw testosterone powder, 350 grams of cocaine and four long guns during the investigation.

