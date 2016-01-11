Mama Dels Pasta - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Better Cities and Towns

Mama Dels Pasta

Posted: Updated:

Mama Dels Pasta on Main Street in East Haven has fresh handmade egg fettuccini, lasagna and other delicious Italian dishes.  Mama Dels is located at 420 Main Street in East Haven.  For more details them at facebook.com/mamadelspasta.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.  