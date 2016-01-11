"Shameless" star Emmy Rossom - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Better Celebrity

"Shameless" star Emmy Rossom

Posted: Updated:

She’s Fiona Gallagher on the hit show "Shameless."  Emmy Rossom talks with Scot and Kara about her career and the different roles she has played over the years.  The talented actress has starred in Songcatcher, An American Rhapsody and Mystic River. For more information on Rossom, visit her site at www.emmyrossum.com/.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.  