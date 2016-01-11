Willimantic man arrested for assaulting older roommate

A man from Willimantic has been charged with assaulting a 76-year-old man.

Police said Christopher Landry, 34, was involved in an altercation with the victim on Jan 5.

It allegedly began as a verbal dispute.

They said Landry, who lives with the victim, was charged with second-degree breach of peace.

His bond was set at $10,000 and is due in Danielson Superior Court Monday.

The victim's name and condition was not released.

