Litchfield’s West Street Grill- American Cuisine at its Best

Stop in for lunch or dinner at West Street Grill. Celebrating 25 years of tasty and exciting dishes. Enjoy freshly caught fish, roasted free-range chicken, with expert wine pairings and Parmesan aioli bread. Below is the Warm Potato and Grilled Shrimp Salad with Blood Oranges and Avocado recipe from Chef James O’Shea. Give it a try. Bon appetit!

Warm Potato and Grilled Shrimp Salad with Blood Oranges and Avocado

Ingredients

Dressing

5 Tablespoons of blood orange juice [Squeezed from fresh]

5 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Whisk all together. Taste for seasoning

Blood Oranges

2 Blood oranges. Using a sharp thin bladed knife, cut off and discard the peel and white pith from the blood oranges. Working over a small bowl to catch the juices, cut between the membranes to remove the segments and place in the bowl. Squeeze any juice from the membranes. Discard any seeds. Keep juice for use in the dressing

Garnish

4-5 leaves of fresh mint in julienne

5-7 cilantro stems in fine dice

Potatoes

One Lb. of Fingerling Potatoes

One Small Bunch of Scallions in Fine Dice

One Avocado Peeled (Pith removed) Cut into large half inch chunks

Half Jalapeno, finely diced- membrane and seeds removed

To cook potatoes

In a large saucepan of boiling, salted water, cook the potatoes until tender, when pierced with

A paring knife. Approximately. 12-15 minutes (The time depends on the size of the potatoes) Drain and set aside. While still quite warm cut into 1/3” rounds.

To prepare the Shrimp

12 Large Shrimp [U-15] size, peeled and deveined with the tail intact

3 cloves of garlic peeled and bashed

2 1/2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of chili powder, Poivron rouge, or Shichini Togarashi, or chili pepper flakes to taste

To Marinade

Toss the shrimp in a nonreactive bowl, with all the other marinade ingredients

Cover and refrigerate for a couple of hours

To cook the Shrimp

Heat a ridged grill pan on medium high heat until hot. (To test correct temperature, you should be able to hold your open palm 1 ½ to 2 inches over the heated pan for a count of 1. 2. 3.

Remove the shrimp from the bowl, tapping off the extra oil and garlic and place on/in the grill pan.

Cook for one and a half to two minutes per side till cooked thru. Do not over-cook. Remove from grill pan and place in a bowl. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of Blood Orange dressing.

To Assemble

In a large bowl, combine the warm potatoes, scallions, avocado, jalapeno and dressing.

Toss gently, seasoning with sea salt, and freshly ground white pepper. Mound in a severing bowl

and serve while warm. Garnish with blood orange segments and mint or cilantro.

To Plate

Divide the potato salad equally on four plates. Place the shrimp, in equal portions, beside the potatoes.

Garnish the shrimp with the Blood Orange sections and sprinkle the mint and/or cilantro on top.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.