Waterford trash truck crashes, diesel leak closes road

A road in Waterford was shut down on Monday morning because of a diesel fuel leak.

Police said Avery Lane was closed at Routes 1 and 156 as a result of the leak.

The incident was the result of a crash involving a Waterford trash truck, according to police.

Braman Road is also partially closed because of it. One lane of alternating traffic is getting through.

They posed the information to their Facebook page shortly after 9 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

