Police search for Bozrah liquor store burglary suspect

Police released this photo of the alleged suspect in the burglary at Bozrah Wine and Spirits. (Connecticut State Police)

The Connecticut State Police released surveillance photos of the person responsible for a burglary at wine and spirits in Bozrah over the weekend.

A burglary alarm was reported at the Bozrah Wine and Spirits, which is located at 435 Salem Tpke., around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the suspects “forced entry” into the Bozrah Wine and Spirits, however they did not release what was taken from the store.

After searching the area, state police did not locate the suspect and started a criminal investigation.

The suspect is being described as a man with a beard, wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, boots and gloves.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 860-456-5400 or by texting “TIP711” with the information to 236748. All calls and texts will be kept anonymous.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.