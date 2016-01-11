Pregnant woman goes into labor in East Lyme while stuck in traffic

While a mother had to wait in traffic in East Lyme, her soon-to-be-born child would not.

State police said the unidentified pregnant woman went into labor during a traffic jam on the Boston Post Road Monday morning.

It happened near Route 1's intersection with Naoli Lane.

The mother was taken to the hospital where the child was born, troopers said.

There's no word on their condition.

The woman had been waiting in traffic following a serious crash on Interstate-95 northbound that happened earlier in the morning.

