Snow to move in for Tuesday afternoon/evening commute

Following a chilly start to the workweek, winter-like weather will continue its comeback on Tuesday with a little snow.

After a warm Sunday, it felt more like winter on Monday, with temperatures in the 30s during the day.

The sky will be clear Monday night, and temperatures will fall into the teens to near 20s overnight.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest is tracking a storm moving through the Great Lakes Region.

A cold front will pass through the state during the early evening hours, after a mostly sunny Tuesday morning.

"Snow showers and a few heavier snow squalls will develop during the mid to late afternoon," DePrest said.

There could be rain along the shoreline as well.

Snow could cause some problems for the afternoon commute in some parts of the state.

"Temperatures will rise through the 30s to near 40 degrees before the front arrives. A pretty good southerly breeze will develop in advance of the front as well," DePrest said.

Snow showers and squalls will linger into the evening hours and they should taper off to scattered flurries overnight.

Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s overnight.

While a few flurries or snow showers could linger into Wednesday morning, the state will see mostly sunny skies, but it will be cold and winds will be gusty.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

