Powerball jackpot rises to $1.4 billion

The Powerball jackpot continued to rise on Monday.

Lottery officials estimated it to be $1.4 billion as of 11:15 a.m.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

This after no one won the top prize following last Wednesday's and this past Saturday's drawings.

The numbers were 16-19-32-34-57 with the Powerball at 13. The power play was 3x.

However, there have been multiple prize winners in Connecticut.

Following Saturday's drawing, a $2 million ticket and a $1 million ticket were sold.

Last Wednesday's drawing yielded a third winner of a $1 million prize. The ticket was sold in Groton, according to Connecticut Lottery officials.

For the $2 million ticket, the winner had to match five numbers and a power play, but no Powerball. For the other, it was all five numbers, but no Powerball.

On Monday afternoon, Frederick Krauss from Windsor and Keith Camyre from Westfield, Ma. Cashed in a winning million dollar ticket at the Lottery Headquarters in Rocky Hill.

The long-time friends matched all five white balls, but missed the red ball in last Wednesday’s drawing.

"We've been sharing tickets for eight to 10 years. He'd get his five tickets and I'd get my five tickets and we'd text each other the tickets and the numbers,” Camyre said. “And everything and it finally paid off."

Camyre and Krauss said they plan to buy tickets for this Wednesday’s $1.4 billion jackpot.

Right now in Connecticut, an estimated 2,000 tickets are being sold each minute.

"Well, I'll wait 'til Wednesday! Why buy 'em now? The money is still gonna be there," said Greg Plumber, of Enfield, visiting the Valero gas station in Cromwell on Monday.

At least one Connecticut convenience store said he wonders why people are waiting on buy tickets.

""No! They should come earlier than Wednesday because the money is there, the ticket is there," Fakrul Islam, who manages the Valero in Cromwell, said. "If you're gonna be lucky, you're gonna be lucky. That's it. It doesn't matter when you gonna buy it, the sooner the better."

Islam said on Wednesday, people will be lined up in the aisles waiting for their Powerball tickets.

The chances of winning Powerball is one in 292,000,000.

For more information on the game, check out its website here.

For details about the Connecticut Lottery, head here.

