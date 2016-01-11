10-year-old with autism found safe and sound by Norwich police

A missing 10-year-old child with autism was reported in Norwich Monday, but was found safe and sound later in the afternoon.

Allen "Mikey" Ohanlon was supposed to be heading to school in the morning, but the Norwich Police Department said he never arrived for class at Bradley School in Montville.

Police said there was an active search that extended into Montville. Connecticut State Police bloodhounds were also used to track Allen.

Surveillance photos showed Allen was walking from Route 32, also known as West Thames Street, in Norwich to school in Montville.

They were able to track him through commercial business security cameras. He was heading south on Route 32 in the area of Montville Commons shortly after 9 a.m.

After a four-hour search, investigators found Allen .

"We had him spotted here spotted there heading into Montville," Norwich Police Capt. Chris Ferace said. "We had reason to believe he was in Montville. Ultimately, he had made his way to his former stepfather's house."

That man had taken Allen to McDonald's for lunch and was on his way to drop him back off with his mother.

No one will be charged with any crimes. But, police said if you ever find a child, who may be unaccounted for, call them right away.

