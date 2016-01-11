Security measures taken at three Bridgeport schools after shots fired

Reports of shots being fired in Bridgeport has led to security measures at three schools.

Roosevelt Elementary School, Bridgeport Military Academy and Great Oaks Charter School were put in lock-in and lock-out modes.

Eyewitness News was told that students can still move about inside the schools.

Police said at least seven to eight shots were fired in the area of Columbia Street and Ridge Avenue in Marina Village.

One suspect was seen carrying a handgun. Officers said they pursued that person but the suspect was not apprehended.

They said at least one person was shot, but there's no word how serious the injuries are. The victim was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center.

There's no word on a motive.

