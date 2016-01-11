Wolcott family pleads for help after man disappears running an errand

The family of a missing Wolcott man continues to ask for the public’s help to find him.

The family of 23-year-old Scott Basile said he disappeared running a simple errand on Jan 2.

They said he was last seen at a bank in Norwich. Police said they found his vehicle in Stamford, but it was crashed and the suspected driver did not fit Scott Basile’s description.

“We're just a wreck, you know,” said Jeanne Basile, Scott Basile’s mother. “I mean we do a lot of crying.”

Jeanne Basile said the family is simply hoping for the best.

She said he was driving his father’s 2008 Ford Taurus.

Surveillance footage pinpointed him at the bank in Norwich.

Jan. 7, a day after Scott Basile’s family reported him missing, police said they found the car in Stamford. It had crashed into a telephone pole.

Witnesses told police that they saw someone who wasn’t Scott Basile, jump out afterward.

Police said they are investigating, but that anytime someone goes missing they always investigated it as “suspicious.”

"And the fact that someone else got out of the damaged vehicle and not him, makes it even scarier," Jeanne Basile said.

Scott Basile’s family said they’re puzzled and desperate.

“I really got scared because he always keeps in touch,” Jeanne Basile said. “St first I was angry. Then I started getting scared when he didn't contact us because he's never been out of contact for more than a couple days at the most.”

Posters have been plastered around town and the internet, and police are working to try to locate Scott Basile, and bring him home.

"I get people calling me, randomly telling me they're praying for the family...just a lot of support," said Kory Basile, Scott's brother.

Scott Basile is described as weighing 210 pounds and was wearing black Nike pants with a hoodie and a gray Callaway golf hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wolcott Police Department at 203-879-1414.

