Cigna expected to replace laptops stolen from Hartford school

Thieves broke into a principal’s office at a Hartford high school and snatched $35,000 in laptops, according to police.

It happened at the Weaver Culinary Arts Academy.

Police said they were called there by security on Sunday morning.

“When they got there, they found forced entry into the principal's office,” said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police.

Two suspects, both men and possibly students, were caught on surveillance cameras with bolt cutters. Footage showed them breaking a hallway window and making their way to the principal’s office.

“They were able to gain entry to where they were stored through the ceiling tiles in the principal's office,” Foley said. "It looks like the school did everything they were supposed to do. The building was secure, under all locked doors.”

Police said 35 laptops were stolen. On Monday afternoon, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Cigna announced it would be replacing the laptops this week.

Around the same time, police said thieves broke into the boys and girls club about a third of a mile away from the school. Those suspects tried to steal a safe.

That incident was also caught on camera, according to police.

The suspects broke an office window, struggled to find the safe and then broke another window. However, an alarm went off and they left empty handed.

Police said they are looking into the possibility that they were connected.

