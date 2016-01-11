17-year-old charged in hit-and-run crash involving police cruiser in Windsor Locks

A 17-year-old man was arrested after police said he crashed into a cruiser in Windsor Locks early Thursday morning and fled the scene.

Officers were called to “suspicious activity” on Greenfield Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located six people in two motor vehicles in the roadway of George Road.

One of the vehicles was a black Land Rover. When the officer approached the Rover, police said the driver “turned off its vehicles headlamps and accelerated rapidly toward the direction of the officer, almost striking him and his police cruiser.”

After the first vehicle, police said the officer got back in his cruiser and positioned it in front of the second vehicle. However, police said that driver “accelerated rapidly toward the officer.”

“The officer had to wedge himself between the driver’s door and the driver’s compartment to protect himself from being run over,” police said in a release on Monday.

“Fortunately the WLPD officer narrowly missed serious injury,” police said.

After hitting the cruiser’s door, that vehicle fled the scene.

A short pursuit ensued between the officer and the second vehicle. Police said the cruiser was struck again when the driver “intentionally backed into the front of it.”

“After this second impact the suspect vehicle fled, was able to evade apprehension as it became too dangerous to continue the pursuit,” police said.

Police said they determined that the vehicles were “part of a crime spree.” The suspects were wanted in connection of robbery, thefts and stolen cars, occurring from the “most northern location of Windsor Locks to their most southern point of Old Saybrook.”

On Sunday, the Hartford Police Department informed Windsor Locks Police Department about a pursuit after two vehicles were stolen that afternoon.

“During this pursuit the suspects were operating in a reckless and dangerous manner, striking several police cruisers and motorist,” police said.

Following pursuit, police said the vehicle “became disabled” and the suspect fled on foot to a nearby home where they hide from officers. A short time later, police said they arrested the suspects.

An unidentified 17-year-old man was charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Windsor Locks. He remains in police custody.

