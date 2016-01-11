PD: 14-year-old shot in wrist in Hamden

A 14-year-old is recovering after being shot in Hamden on Saturday night, police said.

An officer was traveling on Dixwell Avenue around 11 p.m. when police said he “heard multiple gunshots.”

Officers located an unidentified 14 year-old from New Haven in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Easton Street. Police said the 14-year-old was shot in the wrist.

Police said the 14 year-old suffered a "minor injury."

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division at 203-230-4040.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.