Police search for New Haven man wanted in connection with chemical attack

Derek Lee Rawls is wanted for a chemical attack on a New Haven woman. (New Haven Police Department)

Police are looking for the man responsible for attacking and injuring a woman with chemicals in New Haven this weekend.

Officers were called to home on Spring Street around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday where they found a woman, whose name is not being released to protect her identity, with “visible injuries to her face, neck, chest and arms” and her skin was “discolored and peeling.” Police said the woman was rushed to Yale – New Haven Hospital.

The woman told police said she was attacked by her upstairs’ neighbor whom she had an active restraining order against.

She told police that he threw “caustic liquid at her after she told him she wouldn’t marry him.” Police said they recovered what was left of the chemical in a Solo cup.

After collecting evidence, police determined that the suspect was 50-year-old New Haven Derek Lee Rawls. Police said they believe Rawls, who is a convicted felon, may be in the Atlanta, GA area.

Police said Rawls has a small scar on his cheek and beneath his right eye. He is being described as 5’8” and weighs 220 pounds with brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Rawls has two tattoos. Police said the first is on his upper right arm and depicts praying hands while the second one is on his right forearm and depicts a portrait of his two children’s faces.

Police said Rawls has convictions for robbery, first degree escape, unlawful-restraint in the second degree and felonious assault in Ohio.

The woman told police that Rawls said he had a handgun. However, the victim said she has never seen the firearm.

Police believe that Rawls is driving champagne-colored Ford Taurus with a Connecticut license plate AB9-3711.

The woman was treated and released from the Yale – New Haven Hospital.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.