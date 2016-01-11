School bus crash reported in Cromwell

A school bus crash was reported in Cromwell on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported in the area of Main and Court streets around 3:30 p.m.

EMS workers went on the bus to check out the students, but none got off the vehicle. No one was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

