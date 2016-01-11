CT music store owner remembers life of music icon David Bowie

Following a year and a half battle with cancer, rocker David Bowie passed away on Sunday and the news stunned many music lovers including many in Connecticut.

On Monday, Connecticut residents recalled the life of the music legend.

Bowie performed at a number of Connecticut music venues including at Toad's Place in downtown New Haven. Fans said what Bowie will be remembered for is constantly changing, not only his look and his sound, but in the process, changing the music world.

Flipping through his Bowie collection inside Merle's Record Rack, owner Michael Papa said he was shocked to hear the news on Monday morning. Bowie died at the age of 69.

"The phone's been ringing,” Papa said. “I have about a dozen messages on the machine looking for Bowie music, Bowie artifacts."

That's in addition to emails from Japan and the United Kingdom, searching for collectibles.

Bowie played a concert at the New Haven Coliseum in 1974. Papa said he left his mark, not just with his music, but his movies, art, and fashion.

"David Bowie was such a unique person because he touched all shapes of lives, not only music,” Papa said. “But the way he would dress."

Chaz and AJ in the morning said “we wake up this morning, the world is shocked. David Bowie dead at the age of 69 from cancer."

On the Chaz and AJ in the Morning show, on WFSB radio partner 102.9 the Whale, had the morning drive talk centered on Bowie and his impact on the music industry on Monday.

"He was a chameleon. He changed with the time,” AJ, from Chaz and AJ Morning Show, said. “When the glam rock was in, he was the glam rocker. Later on he became the pop star. He had the businessman look."

Just like his hit song Changes, music lovers said that's what he did and that's how he'll be remembered.

"He kept changing, his look, his feel, his vibe, and people kept going to it and through the years, he never lost his first customer or the first person that bought his LP,” Papa said. “He continued to harvest that and no has a worldwide following that's like none other."

Bowie just released his latest album on Friday, which was his birthday.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.