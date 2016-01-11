Package sent to Branford has been missing for 3 weeks

A piece of mail sent from Fairfield to Branford has missing for three weeks.

It was supposed to be a Christmas present and shipped within Connecticut, however, it has traveled hundreds of miles and passed through five states, but it's still not in Branford.

That's when viewer Holly Whiting, of Branford, turned to Eyewitness News.

"I feel like I'm not getting anywhere with the post office,” Whiting said.

Whiting is a local artist and went online to purchase a handmade bag for her mother's Christmas gift on Dec. 21. She decided to have it shipped two-day priority mail.

After three weeks, the package is still in route. According to the tracking number, it’s been from Fairfield to New Jersey back to Connecticut before returning to New Jersey, then onto Springfield, Ma.

It made a third trip to New Jersey before heading back up to Springfield last week, and then onto Cincinnati and now Pennsylvania.

"Nobody will tell me why it’s stuck in a loop,” Whiting said. “Why it’s been to New Jersey three times, when it’s on its way from Fairfield to Branford, 20 miles up the road."

While frustrated, Whiting said the missing package is not the end of the world. But she said she just wants some answers as to why it’s taken this long and has passed through five states when it was never going to leave Connecticut.

"I asked is there any point in which someone puts their eyes on this and says let’s get this out of here,” Whiting said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the United States Postal Service looking for answers. After looking into it, Postal Service workers told Eyewitness News it appears the package was shipped using an older box from Amazon.

While some of the old label was crossed off, it still had the old bar code on it. So when passing through the machines, with now two bar codes on it, it kept ping ponging back forth to different locations.

The United States Postal Service told Eyewitness News, workers at the two shipping plants have been alerted to pull the package so it can be sent directly to Holly.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.