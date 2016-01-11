Mother dies after she and son were hit by truck in Bridgeport (WFSB)

A mother has died and her 9-year-old son is in critical condition after they were hit by a pickup truck in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon.

They were hit while in the area of John Street and West Avenue, just after 4 p.m.

The boy was taken to Bridgeport Hospital but was then airlifted to the children's unit at Yale-New Haven Hospital. His mother, identified as 41-year-old Carmen Martinez, was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the truck was identified as 70-year-old Joseph Frazier is cooperating with police. Frazier lives in Massachusetts.

"The driver of the vehicle did stop, stayed on scene, no charges have been filed yet but the police are talking to him right now," said Bridgeport Police and Fire Spokesperson Michael Giannotti.

As of Monday night, the child's condition was critical.

The boy and his mother lived on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.