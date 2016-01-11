PD: 91-year-old missing from Naugatuck

Police said a 91-year-old man is missing from Naugatuck.

Frederick Christiansen was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen by his family at 5:30 a.m.

Police said the family is worried about his well-being.

His family said they feel he may be in the West Haven or Danbury areas. He is possibly driving a gray 2009 Honda Civic LX with the Connecticut license plate of 926-PNO.

He has grey hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-729-5221.

