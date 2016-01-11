Health concerns raised over renovations at Wethersfield High School

An $85 million renovation project is underway at Wethersfield High School, but some students worry that the construction work is making them sick.

Due to the construction, hallways inside the school are closed, so some students said they have to walk outside to get from one class to another.

Since the construction work started back in the fall, Morgan Dlugoleski said she has been feeling sick.

“The school is just not healthy. It’s getting bad," Morgan Dlugoleski said. “A lot of my friends have been getting sick - in and out of the doctors. Upper respiratory infections, ear infections, sinus infections, (and getting) blood work.”

The high school is undergoing the renovation project that is expected to help improve learning and upgrade the school.

“The ceilings being opened and exposed. Open ceilings with the gray popcorn fuzz on the piping, the ventilation system not being properly run. Our daughter has said several times that during the winter, the air conditioning is running," Michelle Dlugoleski said.

In a statement, Wethersfield Superintendent of Schools Michael Emmett said "There is no asbestos/PCB abatement taking place at the present time at Wethersfield High School. Throughout this project, abatement has only occurred when students are not in the building. Air quality testing was completed following this abatement and results showed the air quality met standards."

A photo obtained by Eyewitness News shows signs that read “asbestos—danger of getting sick” in Spanish, but the school said the signs apply to workers who are actually removing asbestos, and that the students do not have access to that area.

The town’s engineer also added that any noisy construction is done on second shifts or weekends when students are not there,

The town also said that OSHA has walked through the school to make sure everything is safe.

The renovation project is expected to be completed later this year.

