Rollover closes Route 44 in Coventry

Route 44 in Coventry is closed because of a rollover, according to police.

Officials said the closure is between Richmond Road and Richmond Road. They said the road intersects with Route 44 twice.

Injuries were reported, though it's unclear how serious they are.

There's also no word on a cause.

Drivers are urged to take Route 31 as a detour, but are warned there's no easy way to get around the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check out the WFSB traffic page here.

