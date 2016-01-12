Second round of snow moves in, ice expected on surfaces overnight

Connecticut drivers dealt with slick conditions on the road during the Tuesday evening commute. While a lull moved into the state, another band of snow moved in after that.

Snow showers started to fall in parts of the state such as Torrington and Waterbury, at about 3 p.m. The potential for the tricky commute prompted Eyewitness News to declare it an Early Warning Weather Day.

Snow came in quickly with some visibility problems for drivers, WFSB Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

The snow hit hard in the Putnam/Woodstock/Storrs area. The snow was coming down at a strong clip in that area and it could see up to 2 inches of snow.

For total snow accumulation, DePrest said accumulation will range from little or nothing at the shoreline to a coating to 2” over interior portions of the state. The Tolland area reported 2 inches of snow.



“The hills will get the most snow where the air is colder evening,” DePrest said.

Slick spots and black ice are possible for Tuesday night. People should be careful leaving their homes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Any moisture and accumulation of snow will turn to ice tonight. Watch out for slippery spots on any untreated surfaces,” DePrest said.

Drivers out on the roads Tuesday evening had to be mindful of the slick conditions. Connecticut State Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads.

Precipitation is falling in CT! Troopers ask motorists to reduce speed, turn headlights ON, use turn signals, watch for icy spots. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 12, 2016

The Connecticut Department of Transportation treated state roads, but they urged drivers to be extremely cautious because you will be dealing with slippery conditions.

If the DOT issues a full call out on Tuesday night, there will be more than 1,300 employees pitching in and nearly 650 plow trucks on the road. The DOT takes care of 5,700 miles of state roadways and 11,000 miles of total roadway surface.

All that work comes at a price though. If they're operating with all hands on deck, it runs about $85,000 an hour. DOT Spokesman Kevin Nursick said they will do whatever it takes to make the roads as safe as possible.

"Either way we're going to do our jobs weather we are getting blizzards or we've had a mild winter like we've had this year so far," Nursick said.

A few flurries or snow showers could linger into Wednesday morning, otherwise it will be a partly to mostly sunny day. However, the day will bring cold temperatures and gusty winds.

A wind advisory was issued for the state from 8 p.m. on Tuesday until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

DePrest said winds could gust over 40 miles per hour, with some isolated gusts as high as 45 or 50 MPH.

Scattered power outages are possible, and wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens most of the day.

Thursday and Friday appear to be weather-free.

DePrest is tracking a storm that could bring a wintry mix of rain and wet snow late Friday night, that will continue into Saturday.

"High temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s and we’ll likely have to deal with a raw northeasterly wind as well. Precipitation could change back to snow over interior portions of the state before it ends Saturday evening," DePrest said.

