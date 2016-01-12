Missing Naugatuck man found dead at a hotel

The search for a missing elderly man in Naugatuck came to a tragic end after police said he was found dead in a local hotel.

Frederick Christiansen, 91, was reported missing on Monday.

Police said he was last seen by his family around 5:30 a.m. at their home in Naugatuck.

The family was reportedly concerned about his well-being because he left a note indicating that he might hurt himself.

They said he might have tried heading to West Haven or Danbury in a Honda Civic.

The circumstances of Christiansen's death are being investigated by detectives.

