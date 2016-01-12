I-95 north in Old Lyme reopens, but delays still heavy

Interstate 95 northbound was closed in Old Lyme Tuesday because a tractor trailer crash.

However, it reopened around 8:45 a.m. with the only a shoulder getting by.

State police said the crash and closure were between exits 70 and 71.

Delays were said to still be heavy in the area despite the slight reopening, according to troopers.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

