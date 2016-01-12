Company recalls children's cough medicine - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Company recalls children's cough medicine

A company that sells children's cough medicine at Kroger, CVS, Dollar General and Rite-Aid stores is recalling the product due to overdosing concerns.

The Perrigo Company announced this week that it initiated a voluntary nationwide recall for two batches of its children's guaifenesin grape liquid and three batches of its children’s guaifenesin DM cherry liquid.

The grape flavor is for the 100mg/5 ml. The cherry flavor is the 100mg guaifenesin and 5mg dextromethorphan HBr/ 5 ml.

Both were sold in 4 oz bottles with a dosage cup in a box under the store brand products.

Perrigo said in an online news release that the recall was initiated because of the potential for some packages to contain an oral dosing cup with incorrect dose markings.

Customers were asked to discard the dosing device and product.

Here are the recalled products and branded labels:

GUAIFENESIN GRAPE LIQ 4 OZ

Label               Lot Number              Expiry

  • H.E.B.                5LK0592                      08/2017
  • CVS                   5MK0340                     08/2017

GUAIFENESIN DM CHRY LIQ 4 O

Label                     Lot Number                                Expiry

  • Sunmark                5LK0528, 5LK0630                       03/2017
  • Rite-Aid                  5LK0528, 5LK0630                       03/2017
  • Topcare                 5LK0528, 5LK0630, 5LK0779      03/2017
  • Kroger                   5LK0528, 5LK0630                       03/2017     
  • GoodSense           5LK0528                                        03/2017
  • Dollar General      5LK0630                                        03/2017
  • Care One              5LK0630                                         03/2017
  • CVS                        5LK0630                                         03/2017

Perrigo listed its recall hotline phone number as 888-345-0479

More information about the recall can be found here.

