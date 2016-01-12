Man arrested for Coventry sex assault

Police in Coventry said they arrested a man for a sexual assault that happened over the summer.

They said 47-year-old Richard Gamache of Mansfield sexually assaulted a young female victim in Aug. 2015.

They said the victim was known to him.

Police charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault, first-degree criminal attempt to commit sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Gamache was held on a $50,000 bond and appeared in Rockville Superior Court Monday.

Police said his case was continued to Feb. 3.

No other details were released to protect the identity of the victim.

