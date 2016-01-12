New Fairfield man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash

State police arrested a man for an alleged deadly drunk driving crash that happened last March.

Robert Martini, 42, was arrested on Monday by a warrant for the crash on Route 37 in New Fairfield on March 28, 2015.

The crash resulted in the death of 54-year-old Jody Stracci of New York.

Troopers said Stracci was traveling southbound on Route 37 when her vehicle was struck by Martini, who was traveling north.

Martini then went off the right shoulder, hit a rock, came back into the northbound lane and collided with Stracci on the southbound side.

Both were transported to Danbury Hospital.

However, Stracci died from her injuries.

Martini was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operation while under the influence of liquor or drugs, operation under suspension, operation with unsafe tires and failure to drive right.

Troopers said he was released on a $25,000 surety bond.

He's due in Danbury court on Jan. 21.

