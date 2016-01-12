Mysterious FBI digging operation underway in Cromwell

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of a dig in Cromwell on Tuesday.

Crews in black trucks with digging equipment arrived to a home on Prospect Hill Road.

The FBI has been at that location for a few hours.The FBI would only confirm that an investigation was underway and are focusing on the front of the home. No details about it were released.

“FBI will only confirm that they are conducting on an ongoing investigation at a location in Cromwell," said Charles Grady, the FBI's community outreach specialist in New Haven. "It is an isolated case with no threat to the community.”

Officials also said not to expect any information on Tuesday.

"Always a concern when come is in your area," said Jeff Coleman with Hagel & Associates, which is a neighboring business.

As Coleman wanted to put the finishing touches on a home he just sold, he was greeted by several FBI agents.

"The fact that federal agents are here is a little disconcerting," Coleman said.

Dump trucks were brought in to remove the debris. Crime scene tape was also placed in front of the home. Eyewitness News also saw several firefighters on scene helping with the investigation.

The FBI did tell Eyewitness News there is no threat to the community.

Cromwell Police said in a statement "The Cromwell Police Department and the Public Works Department are assisting the FBI in an ongoing investigation at 2 Prospect Hill Rd. This is an isolated case with no threat to the citizens. No further info available."

According to records obtained by Eyewitness News, the home is located in the same exact spot where another home owned by former Hartford Police Officer Julio Camacho was located.

Camacho's home was burned down and another home is now in its place.

In 1998, Camacho's home was searched by the FBI after the disappearance of his then girlfriend and her daughter.

Camacho has maintained his innocence.

It is unclear if the investigation on Tuesday is related to this case, but neighbors said for the last several weeks, investigators have been keeping a close eye on the home.

"There were just a lot of unidentified vehicles that seemed really quiet. A couple SUVs, but no cops," said Dawn Dorman, who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors said they just want to know whats going on.

"I haven't heard a thing," Coleman said. "Hoping for the best and that they come up with nothing."

Eyewitness News began receiving phone calls about the operation in the morning.

