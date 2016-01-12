Man's body found near stream in Middletown

Police said they recovered a man's body from a brook in Middletown on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to South Main Street near Highland Avenue around 7 a.m. after a mechanic spotted a body in that area.

"Me and my friend drove by and we saw the place all marked off with tape," said eyewitness Edward Markum, of Middletown.

Eyewitnesses said that the man was naked.

"We looked over the bridge and there was a body laying in the middle of the river," Markum said. "I live right there. Thank God my kids didn't see it because it wasn't covered up or nothing."

The area is not far from Jackson Chevrolet and Denny's Restaurant, right off of Route 17.

Eyewitness News was told that investigators were out on the scene around 7 a.m. and left around 10:30 a.m.

Middletown Police detectives and Middletown South District Firefighters are investigating the incident. The state medical examiner was also called to the scene. There's no word on how the man died or his identity.

