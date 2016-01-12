Police seize cocaine, marijuana, firearm from Guilford home

The following items were seized from a home on Pinebrook Circle. (Guilford Police Department)

Cocaine, marijuana and weapons were seized from a home in Guilford on Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Murawski after an investigation into the sale of narcotics in town.

The investigation, which lasted “several months,” into the sale led them to 48 Pinebrook Cir. Around 7:30 a.m. While executing a search and seizure warrant, police seized cocaine, marijuana, packaging materials, money and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Murawski was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor,

improper storage of a loaded firearm, operation of a drug factory, possession of a controlled substance more than ½ ounce, possession of a controlled substance less than ½ ounce as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Murawski is being held on a $50,000 bond. He is expected to face a judge at New Haven Superior Court on Wednesday.

