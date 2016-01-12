Travel tips for your next ski trip - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Better Skiing

Travel tips for your next ski trip

Posted: Updated:

If you’re planning a ski trip, Kim-Marie Evans of Luxury Travel Mom has great travel tips for you.   She travels to destinations as far away as Mauritius and as near as Disney.  Evans is the Contributing Travel Editor for Greenwich Magazine.  For really great travel tips, check out Kim-Marie’s website at www.luxurytravelmom.com.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.  