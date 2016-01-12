Hot and spicy sauces with a unique twist

Pepper, sauces, spices and seasonings create the perfect hot sauce for your next party. Jim Johnson of Get Your Own Damn Sauce whips up some hot dishes with Scot and Kara. Try the 5 Bean Chipotle Chili recipe below for your next party. For more about Jim's "own" sauce visit getyourowndamn.com.

5 Bean Chipotle Chili

Prep Time Cook Time Ready In

1 hour 30 minutes 4 hours 5 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

* 1 jar (20oz) of Get Your Own Damn Chipotle Smothering Sauce

* 1 Lb lean ground chuck

* 2 Lb beef roast, 1 inch cubes

* 1 cup yellow onion, diced

* 1 cup green bell pepper, diced

* 3 cloves garlic, minced

* 2 tbsp. cilantro leaves, minced

* 4 medium sized vine ripened tomatoes, diced. Or 1 can (14.5oz) of diced tomatoes

* 1 can (28oz) of crushed tomatoes

* 1 can (6oz) of tomato paste

* 1 1/2 cups dried black beans, prepared and drained

* 1 1/2 cups dried great northern beans, prepared and drained

* 1 1/2 cups dried light kidney beans, prepared and drained

* 1 1/2 cups dried red beans, prepared and drained

* 1 1/2 cups dried pinto beans, prepared and drained

* Optional: Sour cream, fresh grated sharp cheddar, and chopped green onions, for garnishing

Directions

Add tomato paste, diced tomatoes, and crushed tomatoes to slow cooker. Prepare dried beans and strain per package directions and add to slow cooker.

Brown the ground chuck in a large skillet on medium heat. Drain the excess fat. Add onions, green peppers, garlic, and cilantro to the skillet and reduce heat to low. Let simmer for 3-5 minutes. Add one 1 cup of Get Your Own Damn Chipotle Smothering Sauce, stir and simmer for 2 additional minutes. Add the ground chuck, sauce, and vegetable mixture to the slow cooker.

Add the cubed beef roast to the slow cooker and mix the contents thoroughly. Cover your slow cooker and cook for 4 hours on high.

Serve warm and top with desired garnishes. If you want to add a little more spice, add a splash of Chipotle Smothering Sauce on top.

