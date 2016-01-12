UConn to award $5,000 scholarships students from Hartford

UConn announced that the university will award $5,000 scholarships students from Hartford (WFSB file photo)

The University of Connecticut has announced plans to award an additional $5,000 annually to students from Hartford public schools who meet certain academic and attendance goals.

The initiative is similar to a program the school announced for New Haven students last month.

The money will go to incoming UConn students who are already receiving $5,000 annual scholarships as part of the in the Hartford Promise program.

That program is for students who have been enrolled in Hartford Public Schools since at least 9th grade, will graduate with a cumulative 3.0 grade point average and have good attendance.

With in-state tuition adding up to $42,000 over the course of four years, and the potential of a grand total $40,000 scholarship, dreams are going to be realized at a much faster clip.

"It'll make our parents proud and they'll have something to talk about with other people or even brag, saying 'hey, my daughter's going to become a doctor'," said Lahesha Tracey, who is a senior at the Nursing Academy at Hartford High.

"Our families don't exactly have all the money to be able to provide for us to go to college without help," said Neyshamarie Cosme, who is also a senior at the Nursing Academy.

About 150 college-bound seniors are on track to become Hartford Promise's first scholars in the fall.

While deserving students cash in, Hartford is committed to achieving 100 percent college acceptance in just five years.

Mayor Luke Bronin said a lucrative scholarship is just what the schools need to keep students motivated.

"To be able to say to students in Hartford, if you go to school, keep your grades up, there is a guarantee that you're going to have $10,000 dollars a year to attend UConn, that's an extraordinary motivating thing," Bronin said.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.