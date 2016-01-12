First 17 home games for Hartford Yard Goats will be played on road

The Hartford Yard Goats have announced that they will start their season on the road because their new baseball stadium will not be ready for the beginning of the 2016 season.

The Yard Goats will play their first 17 scheduled home games on the road this season. Those games are scheduled from April 7 through May 8.

"These changes are being made to the schedule due to uncertainty regarding the availability of Dunkin’ Donuts Park," the Eastern League said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Eastern League said it will "continue to monitor the situation and will make further decisions regarding the Yard Goats home schedule as additional information becomes available regarding the availability of Dunkin’ Donuts Park."

Eastern League President Joseph McEacharn previously told the Associated Press the league remains committed to having a team in Hartford for the next 25 years.

"I'm extremely excited about the season, and that we will get there,"Yard Goats President Josh Solomon previously told Eyewitness News after a meeting with the city last week. "And we will be able to deliver the baseball that we promised to the community. It's just going to be delayed."

Season ticket holders will be able to attend road games from April 7 through May 8 for free, according to team officials.

Eyewitness News learned last week that May 8 could also be pushed back. Eyewitness News has heard from developers and planners that the stadium might not be ready until June, however that would be the worst case scenario.

The first game for the Yard Goats is on April 7 at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. against the San Francisco Giants affiliate, the Flying Squirrels.

