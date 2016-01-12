False report of shooting briefly locks down Hartford school

Burr School in Hartford was reported to be in lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a report of shots being fired nearby, school officials said.

The school was in lockdown at about 2:30 p.m., however it was lifted shortly after.

Hartford school officials said there was no actual shooting and said the school was in a "code yellow" for about 20 minutes.

Last month, the school was placed in a precautionary lockdown after police reported a shooting in the area of Bond Street.

