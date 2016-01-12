CT psychic medium helps connect people with Powerball numbers

A Connecticut psychic medium helped connect people with Powerball numbers including an anchor at Eyewitness News ahead of the big drawing.

Angelina Diana is a spiritual counselor and a teacher who spends her days working with energy, but she also calls herself a “psychic medium.”

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News wondered if she could help someone pick numbers that would win the Powerball jackpot.

"People say, ‘hey, maybe you can pick the right numbers? Maybe you can tell us what's going to happen, can you do that?’ Well, I'd be on the Riviera right now if I could predict the numbers and I wish I could but I can't,” Diana said.

She said she does think she can help someone pick the winners by connecting to the numbers through meditation and direction.

Diana said she is sensing three winners on Wednesday night.

"I'm personally hoping someone in Connecticut will win, that will be great,” she said.

She helped Eyewitness News Anchor Mark Zinni pick some numbers on Tuesday, which are 7, 12, 21, 35, 69 and the Powerball is 4.

There are no guarantees.

For more information on Angelina Diana, click here and visit her Facebook page here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.