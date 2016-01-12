Zoning meeting could impact 'Scarborough 11'

On Tuesday night, the city of Hartford’s planning commission met to discuss allowing 11 people live under one roof in a home.

There are 11 people, eight adults and three children, who live in a home on Scarborough Street in the West End of the city.

Some of them are not related to each other, but they call themselves a family.

However, they are violating city zoning laws.

“It really reflects our hope that the city of Hartford will say it's really not up to us to decide who is and who isn't a family and who should or should not live together,” said the family’s Attorney Peter Goselin.

The 11 have grown up together and share expenses, and they think the city’s laws are outdated.

In a statement, the family said “Almost a year later, there is finally a concrete set of changes on which the Planning & Zoning Commission can vote. We are gratified to have played a role in motivating these changes...We welcome this change as a stepping stone to the goal of equal treatment for all families, traditional and intentional."

If the change passes, there will have to be another meeting about how many people can live inside one home, but if it is voted down, the family has filed litigation, so their fight continues.

