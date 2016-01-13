Route 12 closed in Killingly due to downed wires

Route 12 in Killingly closed due to some downed wires on Wednesday morning.
Police said the closure is between Attawaugan Crossing and Soap Street.
The road has a connection to Killingly High School.
A crash took down the wires, according to police. However, there's no word on injuries.
