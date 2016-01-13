'Scarborough 11' vote fails in Hartford

After hours of debate, Hartford officials failed to vote on proposed changes to the city's zoning code that would allow a group of people to live together under one roof.

The eight adults and three children, who aren't related and who've become known as the "Scarborough 11," live together in Hartford's west end.

City officials said it's a violation of zoning laws.

That's what Tuesday night's meeting was about.

The group has been fighting to change a specific zoning law for more than a year. They called it outdated and said it should evolve to reflect the times.

"Zoning is a living document," said Simon Desantis, Scarborough 11. "It's going to be changed over time. It's going to be tweaked. We can't adopt a perfect zoning document tonight. It's not going to happen."

Desantis said he's part of the Scarborough 11 family who purchased the home on Scarborough Street last summer.

In October, they received an order from the city that stated the group was in violation of a 1975 zoning code, which said it failed to meet the definition of a family.

Now, officials with the city's Planning and Zoning Commission are considering changes to the code.

"What we have now is a really, really good step in the right direction that we should take and tweak from there," Desantis said.

West end residents said they aren't so sure what the changes would mean for them and future families in the area.

That's why they asked for more time and a chance to sound off.

Eyewitness News continues to monitor this story and will post updates when they become available.

