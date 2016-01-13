Teen killed after car submerges in pond at Bigelow Hollow State Park

A teen hospitalized following a crash into a pond at a state park in Union died, according to environmental officials.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the teen was among four young adults extricated from water at Bigelow Hollow State Park Tuesday night.

She was identified as 18-year-old Emily Blouin.

DEEP said their car went into the pond around 8 p.m. The vehicle traveled about 50 yards out onto thin ice before it submerged.

Dive teams were called to rescue the four people.

Blouin, whom DEEP said appeared to be the most injured, was taken to Rockville Hospital. She died around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The three others were taken to Hartford Hospital.

They were identified as 20-year-old Justin Mcallise, 22-year-old Hunter Bibeau and 20-year-old Lisa Tirado. Mcallise was the driver, according to investigators.

Police said everyone was from Southbridge, MA.

DEEP's EnCon police said it appeared the four entered the park after dark, which is illegal other than for fishing or boating activities.

Their vehicle entered a boat launch area when it went into the water.

The incident remains under investigation.

DEEP expected to release more details on Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.