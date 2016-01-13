Winning numbers announced for $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.5 billion on Tuesday.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night are 8, 27, 34, 4, 19 and the Powerball is 10. Powerplay is 2.

The tickets continue to be a draw for ticket sellers across Connecticut on Wednesday.

Officials said during the morning, retailers were selling about 3,100 tickets per minute. Around lunch time, that rose to 4,200 tickets per minute and 5,200 by 1 p.m.

They expected that rate to fluctuate and escalate as the day continued.

To win the jackpot, lottery officials said it's a one in 292,000,000 chance. That's the same probability as getting heads 28 straight times on a coin flip, rolling the same number in roulette seven consecutive times and picking four random people who have the same birthday.

It's not stopping people from dreaming big.

"I'd build a new church for our congregation and I'd donate some money to charity of course," said Eric Dumas, a Powerball player.

"[I'd] blow a lot of it, have a great time," said Rob Gentile, another Powerball player.

While there were no jackpot winners from the drawings last Wednesday and Saturday, there were a couple of smaller prize winners across the country. Three winning tickets were sold in Connecticut.

There were two $1 million winners and a $2 million winner.

According to a Quinnipiac University math professor, in the last drawing about three quarters of winning number combinations were purchased. By this Wednesday night, about 90 percent will have been bought.

Attorney Louis George said if you win the big jackpot, to photocopy a ticket when purchasing, or take a photo and put it in a safety deposit box. Then, it is time to get some help from an attorney, an accountant, a financial planner, insurance agent and an estate planner.

"They should not go about it on their own that's probably their biggest mistake," George said.

It may sound like a headache, but afterward, you won't have much to worry about ever again.

"They should set up the advisers, keep it to themselves, and once they've done that then you'll have a plan in place and it'll make it a lot less risky for them and a lot more enjoyable in the long run," George added.

A financial planner will also help you figure out if a lump sum payment or the annuity is best for you.

For more information on the game, head to Powerball.com here.

Players can also learn more at the Connecticut Lottery's website here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.