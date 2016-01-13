Wind advisory in place as gusts top 40mph in some places

Wednesday is a hat and gloves kind of day with some chilly wind chills.

A wind advisory is in place for the northern counties until 5 p.m.

"As expected, [it's] a cold, windy day," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Wind chills values are in the teens, at times even the single digits with strongest gusts."

Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while the state will see a mostly sunny day, highs will range from 25 to 30 degrees. However, the wind gusts of more than 40 mph are making it feel much colder.

Some areas could even see gusts of between 45 and 50 mph.

"Already this morning, a wind gust to 48 mph was recorded [at] 11 a.m. at Windsor Locks," Dixon said.

“Scattered power outages are possible,” Haney said. “Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens most of the day.”

Dixon recommended, if heading outside, to dress in layers with hats and gives.

Following last night's "clipper" that brought rain and snow to parts of the state, some spots received nothing while towns like Woodstock and Staffordville saw two inches or more.

Temps will dip down into the teens by Wednesday night. There will be less wind, however.

"[Thursday], highs will be back to near or above freezing," Dixon said. "We could see more clouds than sunshine with a chance for some flurries or isolated snow showers as a weak disturbance moves through the region."

The mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s for Thursday night.

Friday should prove to be much more comfortable with highs in the lower 40s.

"The weekend, well, still appears a bit uncertain," Dixon said. "A coastal storm likely brings unsettled weather to Connecticut, but how close it comes to the coast and the type of precipitation is to be determined."

Dixon said initially it could be a rain/snow mix, then end as snow.

