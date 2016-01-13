Power outage following crash closes Milford high school

A crash shut down a portion of High Street in Milford, left about 2,000 customers in the dark and closed a high school on Wednesday.

The closure was at High Street and Darina Place, according to police.

They said a vehicle struck a utility pole in the area. Repairs have been made, but police said there may still be some traffic congestion in the area.

Power was restored as of 11:10 a.m., according to officials.

Before then, United Illuminating reported that 1,828 were without power around 7:30 a.m.

Lauralton Hall High School officials canceled school as a result of the power outage. They posted on their website there there was no heating in the building.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

